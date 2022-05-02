Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – Nandi County Governor, Stephen Sang, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to blame Deputy President William Ruto over the failure of his government.

In his speech during Labour Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, Uhuru said Ruto has been absent from the government, something that has caused total collapse of the economy.

Reacting to the President‘s speech, Sang who is a close ally of Ruto said that the DP greatly helped the president in their first term, something that led to huge economic growth and transformation of Kenyans’ lives.

Sang said in the second term, Uhuru removed Ruto as his deputy and replaced him with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who has been acting as the DP since 2018.

“I want to remind our President Uhuru Kenyatta, in your first term you allowed the deputy president to work with you in changing and transforming the lives of Kenyans and that’s why you were elected in 2017,” Sang said.

“In the second term we know William Ruto has not been your deputy, your deputy president has been Raila Odinga and if things have not gone well then you should ask Raila Odinga,” Sang added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST