Monday, May 9, 2022 – Blac Chyna is being investigated for battery by the Los Angeles Police Department days after she lost her multi-million lawsuit to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to TMZ, Chyna was named as the prime suspect in a battery report filed Friday, May 6th, by LAPD. The alleged victim, a woman, claims Chyna kicked her in the stomach and damaged her phone.

Sequoya King told TMZ that she and Chyna got into a verbal dispute which turned physical.

According to King, the alleged incident went down early Friday morning at a bar in Los Angeles where Chyna allegedly took her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground, damaging it.

The alleged victim claims Chyna took her phone away from her and assaulted her. She further stated that Chyna’s friend pulled her away and got her into a car.

The battery allegations against Chyna come just days after she lost a $100 million defamation suit against the Kardashians.

Chyna had sued the Kardashians over defamation which she claimed led to the loss of her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” But a jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.