Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Blac Chyna has accused Justice Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani, after losing her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna believes bias from Judge Alarcon greatly affected the outcome of the trial, specifically his instructions to the jury before they ruled against the reality star.

People also reported that the 34-year-old model further claimed that the jury was making ‘key liability verdicts in her favour’ and was even being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.”

The document further stated that Chyna and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Adding to it, it also stated how Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, which she never did.

Recall that Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was tossed out of the courtroom by Alarcon for threatening defendant Kris Jenner and later appeared to threaten the judge himself, though she later claimed her words was aimed at Jenner.

The Kardashian family attorney shot back in a statement, calling Chyna’s latest filing a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial.”

The lawyer goes on to say that while Chyna may be upset with the outcome, “their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions,” adding that her attorney didn’t take issue with the judge until, “after the jury found against her client.”

Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”

After a two week trial, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna, 34, and that while Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie knew that Chyna had a contract with E!, their conduct did not prevent Chyna from performing under that contract.

Chyna has already revealed she plans to appeal her case.