Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto had a hard time explaining how he acquired the controversial land in Taita Taveta County as many residents are landless and live as squatters.

The DP has been accused of irregularly acquiring the 2,536-acre Mata Farm in Taita Taveta.

But speaking at Lumo Wildlife Sanctuary yesterday during a Kenya Kwanza economic forum, Ruto defended himself, saying he genuinely acquired the land in question, having bought it from the legitimate owner.

He revealed that he acquired the land after he helped former Taveta MP Basil Criticos offset a loan he owed the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

“I am also a Mata elder because I helped the former Taveta MP to settle his loan at AFC and he gave me a portion of land,” he said.

The issue of historical land injustices has always been a talking point for the coastal region during each election period.

The second in command urged the Taita-Taveta voters to support his presidential bid as he is a resident of the county by owning the land.

This comes even as his rival Raila Odinga has already appointed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Land if he wins the August polls to solve all land problems at the Coast.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.