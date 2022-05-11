Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has disclosed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Gates shared the news on Twitter, adding that he is fortunate to be vaccinated, boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

He tweeted;

“I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.

I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

Gates’ global health charity organization the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had pledged in January a $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund its COVID-19 pandemic response.

The foundation’s pledge comes on top of hundreds of millions committed to the global response to the coronavirus pandemic including support to vaccine makers, and diagnostics and treatments developers.

Gates has been the subject of many conspiracy theories involving the origin of COVID-19, with rumours on the internet alleging that the billionaire created the virus to try to control people and profit from the virus.

Others claimed Gates was planning to implant people with microchips to combat COVID-19.

The co-founder of the Gates foundation has dismissed all of those allegations as “crazy conspiracy theories” in multiple interviews over the past two years.