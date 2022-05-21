Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Malindi Member of Parliament, Aisha Jumwa, has congratulated Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua after she was named former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Speaking in Malindi town on Friday, Jumwa, who is eyeing the Kilifi gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, congratulated Martha Karua, saying it is the best thing that happened to Deputy President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance team.

She said Martha is a brilliant lawyer and she hopes she will advise Raila Odinga on how to accept defeat once he is beaten by DP Ruto in August.

“I congratulate the nomination of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate in August. We hope she will advise the ODM boss on how to accept defeat once he is beaten by Ruto in August,” Jumwa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST