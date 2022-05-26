Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 May 2022 – A star of Greece’s Big Brother has been accused of raping a 21-year-old British tourist.

Steve Milatos, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly attacked the girl in a field in Rhodes after asking her to join him in a nightclub.

Milatos has denied the allegations.

His lawyer said the sex was consensual.

The alleged victim is being examined by medics and a psychiatrist, according to Proto Thema.

The reality star, who was on Greece’s version of the reality show last year, is expected to testify before a prosecutor today.