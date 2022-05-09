Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Big Brother star, Ifu Ennada, has attacked trolls targeting her over her fashion choices.

The reality star recently flaunted her curves in a sheer see-through figure-hugging dress that got tongues wagging.

Taking to her Instagram story, the entrepreneur said that only broke people with miserable lives troll others.

“Some of you will say I broke shame trolls but the truth is… I have never seen a rich person troll. Only broke people with miserable lives have time to scrutinize other people’s post just for the sake of writing terrible things about them. Rich people are too busy for that kind of shit,” she wrote.

