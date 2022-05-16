Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka dumped Azimio –One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo, in a presser at Wiper headquarters, said he has dumped Azimio and he will now work with KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Kalonzo went further and named Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate in the forthcoming General Election.

“We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja, I wish Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua well,” Kalonzo stated

Kalonzo accused Azimio of being dishonest and said he cannot work with such leaders.

The former Vice President also urged Kenyans not to term him a spoiler because he decided for the sake of Kenyans.

“I am out of Azimio and I am offering Kenyans an alternative,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST