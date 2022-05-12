Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has threatened to ditch Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, hours after the details of the power-sharing deal in the outfit emerged.

Addressing the public on Thursday in Kiambu, Kabogo said if Ruto’s power structure is not revised to include the people of the Mt. Kenya region, he will leave the Alliance.

“When I met the deputy president in Dubai, I told him I don’t want anything from his government. What I asked him is to ensure the interest of the Mt Kenya region is well captured in his government,” Kabogo said.

“We have seen the details of his agreement with other members of the coalition. If that is not rectified to capture the interest of the people living in Mt Kenya then we will have to leave,” Kabogo said.

In the agreement, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula get the lion’s share of the Cabinet slots, while Mt Kenya only gets ‘breadcrumbs’ despite the region overwhelmingly supporting Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.