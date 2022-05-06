Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Beyoncé has received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination for the upbeat track she wrote for her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook Watch show.

The superstar singer, 40, was recognized in the outstanding original song category for her 90’s sitcom-inspired tune, Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song, which debuted in December.

CBS “The Young and the Restless” leads the overall list of nominees, with 18 nods in total.

The long-running soap, which stars the likes of Peter Bergman and Melissa Ordway, has been nominated for some of the most coveted awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ has received 17 nods in total, including nominations in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, ‘Days of Our Lives’ is up for 11 awards.

The drama series is up for the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series gong, while the show is in contention for the Outstanding Casting accolade, too.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ have also received multiple nominations, with Kelly’s show earning nine nominations and Drew’s talk show receiving six nominations.

Kelly, 40, and Drew, 47, will compete for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC’s ‘The View’ has earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s ‘Red Table Talk’ has received four nominations.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on June 24.

Select full list of nominees:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

Counter Space

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme

Caught in Providence

Judge Mathis

Judy Justice

The People’s Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Programme

For The Love of Kitchens

Growing Floret

Legacy List with Matt Paxton

Small Business Revolution

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

Super Soul Sunday

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme

Dogs

Guy! Hawaiian Style

Penguin Town

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Uncharted Adventure

Outstanding Instructional and How-to Programme

Dream Home Makeover

Home Work

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming and Creative Collaboration

This Old House

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Programme

Articulate with Jim Cotter

First Film

If These Walls Could Rock

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

One Symphony, Two Orchestras

Power On: The Story of Xbox

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hot Ones

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Daytime Special

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story

Recipe for Change

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Programme

9 Months with Courteney Cox

The Black Church

Hunger Interrupted YouTube

The Juneteenth Menu

On the Rise

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more

Dr Phil: Crossroads

Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves in ‘General Hospital’

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos in ‘General Hospital’

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker in ‘Days of Our Lives2’

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series – Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black in ‘Days of Our Lives’

John McCook as Eric Forrester in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

James Reynolds as Abe Carver in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series – Actress

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis in ‘General Hospital’

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr Britt Westbourne in ‘General Hospital’

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series – Actor

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault in ‘General Hospital’

Aaron D Spears as Justin Barber in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine in ‘General Hospital’

Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine in ‘General Hospital’

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’

William Lipton as Cameron Webber in ‘General Hospital’

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson in ‘General Hospital’

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Guest Series

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford in ‘General Hospital’

Ted King as Jack Finnegan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Michael Lowry as Dr Clay Snyder in ‘Days of Our Lives’

Naomi Matsuda as Dr Li Finnegan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict in ‘The Young and the Restless’

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady in ‘Let’s Make a Deal’

Steve Harvey in ‘Family Feud’

Leah Remini in ‘People Puzzler’

Pat Sajak in ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak in ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan in ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain in ‘The View2’

Tamron Hall in ‘Tamron Hall2’

Taraji P Henson, Tracie Jade in ‘Peace of Mind with Taraji’

Robin Roberts in ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Kelly Clarkson in ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager in ‘Today Show with Hoda and Jenna’

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest in ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’