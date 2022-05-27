Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Betty Kyallo’s Borana ex-boyfriend, TemeCarlose, is now a dad.

The hunk businessman took his Instagram page and posted a photo of his newborn daughter.

“My gift,” he captioned the adorable photo.

TemeCarlose was in a publicized relationship with Betty Kyallo.

He would spoil her on weekends by taking her to lavish vacations in Naivasha and Mombasa.

However, things did not work out between the two.

After they broke up, he even went live on Instagram while tipsy and accused Betty of being a golddigger and vowed that he will never date a Kamba lady again.

It is alleged that he financed Betty’s high-end salon in Kilimani.

Below are photos of his new girlfriend and baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.