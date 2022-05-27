Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Hunk businessman, TemeCarlose, who was dating former TV girl, Betty Kyallo, has bought a Range Rover.

The flamboyant beauty entrepreneur posted videos of the milky white Range Rover on his Instagram page and he is clearly elated to own the high-end machine.

TemeCarlose has invested in the beauty industry.

He is the one who introduced Betty Kyallo to the industry and even financed her to start a posh salon in Kilimani.

After they broke up, he went live on Instagram while tipsy and accused her of being a golddigger.

Below are videos of the youthful businessman flaunting his Range.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.