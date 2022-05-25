Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – BBC News has issued an apology to its viewers after the words ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appeared on its rolling news ticker for a few seconds on Tuesday morning, May 24.

The news station uses the rolling news ticker to keep viewers up to date with the biggest happenings daily on its 24-hour news channel.

However, viewers of the channel noticed that during its Tuesday morning sports bulletin, the ticker bizarrely read: ‘Manchester United are rubbish,’

The BBC has apologized for the gaffe and a presenter addressed the moment on-screen, saying they didn’t wish to have ‘offended’ any Manchester United fan. The network said the gaffe was caused by a ‘trainee’

She said: ‘Just while we’re on the subject of football, a little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker, that runs along the bottom of the screen with news, making a comment about Manchester United.

‘I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it, let me just explain what was happening.’

‘Behind the scenes, someone was training how to use the ticker and how to put text on the ticker. They were just writing random things, not in earnest, that comment appeared

‘So apologies if you saw that and you were offended and you are a fan of Manchester United.

‘But certainly, that was a mistake and it wasn’t meant to be on the screen, that was what happened. We just thought we better explain that to you.’