Monday, May 30, 2022 – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been forced to clarify on whether former United States of America (USA) President Barack Obama has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

On Monday morning, Kenyans’ social media was awash with a video claiming that Obama, whose father is a Kenyan, had endorsed Ruto‘s bid in August.

However, according to BBC, such claims are false and the video which shows that Obama has endorsed DP Ruto has been manipulated to create that narrative that is nowhere near the truth.

“A video has emerged showing the former US President announcing his support for Kenyans Deputy President and one of the front runners William Ruto. However, the video has been manipulated since Mr. Obama has not endorsed any presidential candidate in Kenya,” BBC wrote in a tweet.

This is a big shame to DP Ruto and his campaign advisers since this is a show of desperation and panic.

