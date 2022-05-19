Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old played 72 times for Gabon and is their all-time leading scorer with 30 goals.

“After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I am ending my international career,” the 32-year-old wrote in an open letter to Gabon fans.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good like the bad times.

“I will keep a lot of good memories like the day I made my debut at romnisports, or the day I came back from Nigeria with the African Ballon d’Or.

“Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”

Gabon’s Football Federation said it received a letter from Aubameyang on Tuesday May 17, informing it of his decision to retire.

Having represented France at the youth level, the former Arsenal striker switched allegiances for senior football and became the country’s record scorer, finding the net 30 times in 72 appearances since his first cap in 2009.