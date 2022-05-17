Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Barcelona icon, Lionel Messi is reportedly set to join Inter Miami in the MLS once his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires, according to Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports.

Messi joined the French giants on a free transfer from Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 season with the Argentinian international signing a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have an option to extend his deal until 2024, but new report has claimed that the Argentina superstar will acquire 35% of Inter Miami shares in the MLS and will join them in 2023.

The club co-owner Jorge Mas also confirmed that the club is open to a move for the 34-year-old.

Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished,” Mas told Goal, as reported via Sky Sports.

“David Beckham has a relationship with him, if he leave PSG, at the time he leaves, we’d love to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

“Can it happen? Look, we’ll push. I’m an optimist at heart, so it’s a possibility.”