Monday, May 23, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has said she will not disappoint Kenyans if she will have an opportunity to deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Speaking in Narok County on Sunday, Karua said corruption in the government has affected many Kenyans for years and vowed to end it in August when Kenyans elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as president.

“I do not play when it comes to work matters, and our government will be anchored on upholding justice for everyone in our society,” she said.

She added: “He is not called ‘Baba’ just for formality. He is a father, the father of devolution, a father in the fight for liberation.

“He is a selfless father whom we have seen put away his personal interests to shake hands with the president for the sake of national peace.”

