Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama has said he is not ready to work with Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

Speaking on Wednesday, Muthama, who is also a former Machakos Senator, stated that he would not pretend to work with Mutua in the Kenya Kwanza coalition unless he repents and asks for forgiveness over the misuse of county funds.

Muthama called on Mutua to apologize to the people of Machakos for misusing funds and address all issues he raised in the last nine years.

“I have had differences with Mutua for the last 9 years about governance in terms of utilization of public funds. I have always been against the squandering of public funds which he has never rectified as of yesterday. I am a principled person and I could not see why I could compromise on my beliefs,” Muthama said.

“There are many things that I need to put together with Mutua before applying that cosmetic behaviour of ‘here we are with Mutua and we can work together. It cannot take that shortcut. It has to be done in detail where he has to substantiate why there have been no services for Machakos people.” Muthama added

