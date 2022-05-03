Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 03 May 2022 – Two thugs who attempted to attack a man this morning got more than they bargained for after the man turned out to be an armed police officer in plain clothes.

Police Corporal Nahashon Mungai, based at Kiambu police station had hired a motorbike to take him to GG village in Thindigua, but upon arrival, the rider and a man he had picked on their way claiming to be in distress, turned against him with heavy blows and kicks demanding for money and other valuables.

But it is the response that followed that made the nduthi man and his accomplice attempt to make a daring escape after the officer whipped out his firearm that was holstered in his waistband and ordered them to lift up their hands in surrender.

In open defiance, the thugs attempted to escape prompting Corporal Mungai to open fire, deflating the bike’s front tyre from his Israeli-made Jericho semi-automatic pistol.

Corporal Mungai, whose record at the musketry faculty in the National Police College-Kiganjo speaks for itself, immobilised the ill-fated bike in a single shot leaving the thugs without any option but to surrender.

He swiftly arrested the two before calling for reinforcement from his counterparts at Thindigua police post, who responded immediately and took the two in custody.

Coming barely hours after celebrating Worker’s Day, Corporal Mungai is an example of the many unsung heroes in the police service who face off with armed criminals in the daily execution of their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.