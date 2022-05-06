Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – A General Service Unit officer saved his life from a pack of thugs who attacked him last night, as he headed back to the camp accompanied by two beauties.

The officer, an instructor at the GSU Training school had walked to the Mihang’o trading centre to unwind from a hard day’s work, and was walking back to the paramilitary training camp at midnight sandwiched by the two babes, before the assailants struck and spoiled an imminent party.

Following the attack, the two women escaped to different directions leaving the officer to square it out with the two thugs on a motorbike.

Unbeknownst to the miscreants, they had just encountered a drill instructor and a stickman par excellence, with a colourful career spanning over 10 years of training several details of paramilitary red berets.

The officer launched a barrage of blows and kicks that disfigured one of the thugs’ mandibular anatomy, sending him to the ground rolling in pain. This forced the remaining thug to draw a long knife, which he used to stab the officer, before the officer fled the scene leaving the thugs to their own devices.

When the officer returned minutes later with reinforcement, all they could gather at the scene were two canines and one premolar, a telltale sign that the brawl left one of the attackers with life-threatening injuries. Also collected a few metres away was a black synthetic wig, left behind by one of the fleeing babes.

The injured officer was then rushed to Ruai hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations indicate that the thugs had earlier staged two separate attacks in Embakasi and Njiru, where they robbed innocent members of the public of their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

Detectives based in Njiru have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging medical practitioners within the area to be on the lookout for male patients with disjointed jawbones and missing teeth,

The Kenyan DAILY POST.