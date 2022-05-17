Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – A man who vandalized a car at an apartment in Ruiru, Kiambu county, suffered life-threatening injuries as he tried to escape after being busted, breaking his limbs instead.

The thug who is admitted to Thika Level Five hospital in critical condition, also suffered serious head injuries after he jumped over the apartment’s perimeter but fell on a heap of construction stones covered by thick vegetation of stinging nettles.

What followed were loud wails as the besieged thug begged for assistance repenting his past misdeeds, following his double tragedy.

One resident whose vehicle was being vandalized before its alarm went off, came to the aid of the suspect in a rare show of humanity, coming at a time when cases of lynching of suspects are on the rise.

The Good Samaritan, only identified as Daniel, took the unidentified thug to Ruiru Sub-County hospital but he was referred to Thika Level Five hospital, where he is currently fighting for his life.

