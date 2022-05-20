Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Back Office Agent

Job Purpose Statement

To deliver exceptional performance through excellent customer service, query and incident resolution as to both internal and external customers. The job holder will also be responsible timely follow up, escalation to ensure that quality customer service is maintained at all times and complies with the established service standards. Owning the customer, request , complaint and enquiry from end to end, and informing the customer and the relationship manager of the status while working within set SLAs and KPIs

Duties and Responsibilities

Output Financial 10%

Promptly attending to all urgent customer requests to curb financial losses arising from customer claims.eg transfer recall requests, account blocking, fraud alerts, card blocking, stop payment etc.

Utilize the Contact Centre and CRM data base to generate sales leads and opportunities to meet and exceed revenue targets

Ensuring that all charges/commissions are collected as per Bank Tariff for all items handled by the unit.

Ensure efficient use of administrative support tools at the Customer Care Centre including, stationery, telephones and other facilities to ensure efficient cost control in usage on all requisitions hence reduction in expenditure.

Internal business processes 30%

Self-familiarization and full compliance with the Bank’s operation policies, procedures and relevant Banking regulations & legislation in responding to and resolving any queries relating to the unit’s operations, whilst contributing to procedures development and improvement through continuous reviews.

Participate in process improvement methods which are geared towards handling customer issues effectively and efficiently

Ensure the safety of the Customer’s & Bank’s information and assets as well as advising the Service Centers and Branches on best practice through knowledge sharing regarding procedures and investigative experience hence preventing fraud.

Achieve operational excellence in all aspects of procedures and processes undertaken to ensure satisfactory audit ratings.

Offer support to corporate business units and other back office departments

Provide back office support to all departments within the bank by ensuring the safety of the Customer’s & Bank’s information and assets.

Back up for the inbound team for increased distress interactions due to system downtown.

Contact other Commercial banks for information required for issue resolutions such recall of funds.

Act as an intermediary between the bank and aggregators for the follow up and resolution of channel related payments- Pesalink, Bill Payments, Mpesa payments.

Generate reports from issues logged in to CRM, collect meaningful data and give analyses which will be used to raise the standard of service and decision making

Customer 50%

Handle customer queries and complaints by taking ownership and resolving in a timely manner as well as ensuring that customers are advised of the most appropriate delivery channels to meet their needs.

Daily review of customer complaints from CRM, to ensure constant update and timely resolution whilst compiling feedback on recurrent issues for management information use.

Follow up, investigate and resolve queries escalated by front Office team as per the stipulated SLA.

Provide a holding response as per the banks standards to customers on cases requiring further attention.

Achieve a case resolution of 98%, email quality 90% and a holding response of 100%

Attend to all fraud and legal cases assigned directly from the queues

Prepare customer Audit Confirmations

Manage Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda cases

Champion team and inter departmental SLA’s adherence

Learning and growth 10%

Strive to continually improve personal performance in order to achieve team and departmental SLA’s and KPI’s. Take feedback from coaching proactively

Takes responsibility for continuous self-development and own learning.

Effectively utilize the learning and development modules and attend to courses relevant to the job holder

Attend to all scheduled training

Ideal Job Specifications

Academic:

University degree – Upper Second or GPA 3.0.

Professional:

Excellent problem-solving capabilities

Excellent communication skills.

Desired work experience:

Four years’ experience in banking operations; interaction with CRM is an added advantage.

Practical experience in use of relevant MS Office applications.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to NCBA Group on ke.ncbagroup.com to apply