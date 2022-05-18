Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – The baby mama of the 49-year-old man who was killed in cold blood on Monday at Mirema Drive has disputed reports that he was a criminal.

Mary Meddih Wa Jesu, as she is known on Facebook, alleges that her deceased baby daddy was a private investigator.

She claims that he had worked as a private investigator for more than 8 years and accused the media of biased reporting.

This follows reports by the police that the slain man was a notorious criminal and a leader of a gang that had been drugging patrons in popular clubs along Thika Road.

Some of the items that were found in his car after he was killed belonged to two deceased men who died recently after being drugged.

One of the victims was drugged at Quiver Lounge.

Read the lady’s post denying that her baby daddy was a criminal.

