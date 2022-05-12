Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The Azimio–One Kenya Alliance running mate selection panel has finally unveiled the names of three shortlisted candidates who performed exemplary during the just concluded interviews.

In the last week, the panel has interviewed 10 candidates interested in becoming Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

In an announcement made on Thursday, the Noah Wekesa-led selection panel shortlisted three candidates they will forward their names to Raila to choose a running mate from the list.

The three are; Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth.

Now all eyes will be on Raila as Kenyans wait to see whom he will pick as his preferred running mate.

Others who were interviewed include Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, former Ambassador Stephen Tarus and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi was also among 10 candidates but he failed to appear for the interview and instead endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka’s running mate bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST