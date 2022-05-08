Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 8, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has suffered a major blow in his bid to deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the August polls after the committee tasked with identifying the running mate said it will not consider a candidate who will not appear before the interviewing panel.

On Saturday, Kalonzo, who spoke in Mombasa, said he will not appear before the selection panel led by veteran politician Dr. Noah Wekesa.

In a statement on Sunday, the selection panel resolved that it will go on with the planned interviews without Kalonzo Musyoka.

The panel has also adjusted the list to include Party of Nation Unity (PNU) party leader and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Earlier on, Munya had accused bloggers and newspapers of peddling fake news around the country.

Munya was not in a previous list published by the Azimio page on their social media sites.

