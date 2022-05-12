Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli has laughed at Deputy President William Ruto’s demand on the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi so that they can share the next government.

Ruto, who intends to share his government and power with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals should he clinch the presidency, told Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula to deliver 70% votes from the Western region.

In case Kenya Kwanza forms the next government then Mudavadi will be named the Prime Cabinet Secretary while Wetang’ula will be appointed the Speaker of the National Assembly.

However, the vocal trade unionist has said that more than 80% of western Kenya votes are in Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

He further said Mudavadi and Wetangula cannot even manage 10 percent of the voter from western Kenya, insisting that the Mulembe community was locked behind ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“More than 80% of Western Kenya voters are in Azimio. It’s only in pata potea where you can be asked to come with 70% so as to be given 30%. But even if they were asked to bring 10% from Western Kenya, they wouldn’t manage. Kenyans must be wary of the tricks within UDA,” Atwoli wrote on his Twitter page.

