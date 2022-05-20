Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – The Association of Atheists in Kenya has given Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, 24 hours to apologise for claiming Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua doesn’t believe in God.

In a statement on Friday, the association said they will report the matter to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) if he fails to apologise.

Harrison Mumia, the association president, stated that Karua is qualified to lead the nation whether she is a believer or not.

“Progressive political leadership is percent possible without religious belief. It doesn’t matter whether Martha Karua is an atheist or not, she can still make a great leader.

“Alfred Mutua’s remarks show that he lacks an understanding of the concept of religious freedom and Constitutionalism at large.

“Such remarks are responsible for the stigma and discrimination that non-believers in Kenya’s face,” Mumia stated.

Defending the statement, Mumia noted that the freedom of worship is enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution.

“Every person has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. Every person has the right, either individually or in community with others, in public or in private, to manifest any religion or belief through worship, practice, teaching, or observance, including observance of a day of worship,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.