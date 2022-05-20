Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, May 20, 2022 – At least three people were injured, including one critically, in a stabbing attack in southeastern Norway on Friday, May 20.
The attack occurred in a valley called Numedal just north of Kongsberg, where a man killed five people using knives and a bow and arrow last October.
The Syrian man stabbed and wounded his wife and another man with police calling the attack a domestic dispute with no danger to others.
The two victims and the attacker were all wounded in the attack, which had triggered a major response by emergency services fearing a larger incident, and one of the victims was in a critical condition, police said.
“The initial victim was a woman married to the attacker,” a police spokesperson told reporters. “There is no longer danger to other people.”
Officials initially said at least four people were injured in what had first appeared to be a random, ongoing attack.
“This is a family from Syria where the perpetrator is married to one of the victims,” police said in a separate statement.
The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school, officials said.
The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway’s Numedal region.
