Assistant Admin Officer
Ref: KeMU/HR/2/05/22
Responsibilities
- Facilitate safe processing of certificates and transcripts through results verification to ensure correct awards and guard the integrity of University examinations.
- Ensure safe custody of academic certificates and transcripts
- Drafting verification letters to authenticate certificates issues in response to queries by various organizations
- Process data for administrative planning
- Assist in information processing and dissemination.
- Handling of student inquiries
- Perform regular update of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by occasional checks in the student’s card, students’ statistics and semester registration to ensure accuracy of students’ information
- Assist in collecting, recording and maintaining student records
- Filing and storage of students’ records
- Participate in appraisal, archival and disposal of records
- Assist in registration of students
- Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.
Qualifications
For direct appointment to this grade an officer must have: –
- A Bachelor’s degree in Information Science/ Records and Archives Management/ Computer Information Systems or equivalent from a recognized University with not less than 4 years’ work experience in a similar
- administrative position.
- Evidence of proficiency in the use of information management systems.
- Adequate working experience in managing students’ records
- Adequate knowledge in data mining and analysis
- Proficiency in ICT skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Attention to details, high level of integrity and confidentiality
How to Apply
Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.
The successful applicant will be required to bring the following:
- Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority
- Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau
- 5Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)
Letters of recommendation from at least three referees familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general should also be sent to the address below.
Applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:
Three (3) hard copies should be addressed to
The Vice Chancellor
Kenya Methodist University
P. O. Box 267 – 60200
MERU, KENYA
And
An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications@kemu.ac.ke To be received on or before 21 st May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
