Assistant Admin Officer

Ref: KeMU/HR/2/05/22

Responsibilities

Facilitate safe processing of certificates and transcripts through results verification to ensure correct awards and guard the integrity of University examinations.

Ensure safe custody of academic certificates and transcripts

Drafting verification letters to authenticate certificates issues in response to queries by various organizations

Process data for administrative planning

Assist in information processing and dissemination.

Handling of student inquiries

Perform regular update of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by occasional checks in the student’s card, students’ statistics and semester registration to ensure accuracy of students’ information

Assist in collecting, recording and maintaining student records

Filing and storage of students’ records

Participate in appraisal, archival and disposal of records

Assist in registration of students

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade an officer must have: –

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Science/ Records and Archives Management/ Computer Information Systems or equivalent from a recognized University with not less than 4 years’ work experience in a similar

administrative position.

Evidence of proficiency in the use of information management systems.

Adequate working experience in managing students’ records

Adequate knowledge in data mining and analysis

Proficiency in ICT skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Attention to details, high level of integrity and confidentiality

How to Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany the email application.

The successful applicant will be required to bring the following:

Clearance from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Higher Education Loans Board

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Clearance from Credit Reference Bureau

5Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Letters of recommendation from at least three referees familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general should also be sent to the address below.

Applications shall clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of (position applied for)”and submitted as follows:

Three (3) hard copies should be addressed to

The Vice Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P. O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

And

An electronic copy in PDF format to be sent direct to the Vice Chancellor on email: applications@kemu.ac.ke To be received on or before 21 st May 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted