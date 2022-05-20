Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Assistant Sacco Accountant

REPORTS TO: Management Committee

JOB SUMMARY:

Preparation of Financial Account, help the auditor in auditing financial books and preparing of financial reports

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Preparation of final Accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet, and periodic reports

Preparing and verifying Monthly statements for members and keeping records

Auditing background will be added advantage

Ensure all transactions are accurately done, recorded, and properly filed (manually/computerized.

Answering member’s queries, advising them on their loan eligibility and resolving any issue related to their accounts

Prepare and analyze on regular basis the SACCO’s plans, and budgetary estimates and provide explanations on variances

Reconciling the bank accounts

Processing of loans and ensuring they are appraised as the per credit policy

Preparation and presentation of annual revenue, capital budget and credit report

Review and implementation of Society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

Degree in Bcom or Business Administration.

CPA Part II will be given preference.

Experience of a Minimum of Three years

Accounting Software –Navision is an added advantage

Computer literate with working knowledge of Ms-Office.

High level of integrity

How to Apply:

Kindly send your CV to computypesacco@sheerlogicltd.com by 4th June 2022. Please indicate the job title “Assistant Sacco Accountant” on your application. (Don’t attach other documents- in case you are shortlisted you will bring your original certificates). Only qualified candidates will be called for interviews. Attach your CV only.