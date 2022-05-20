Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: Assistant Sacco Accountant
REPORTS TO: Management Committee
JOB SUMMARY:
Preparation of Financial Account, help the auditor in auditing financial books and preparing of financial reports
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
- Preparation of final Accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet, and periodic reports
- Preparing and verifying Monthly statements for members and keeping records
- Auditing background will be added advantage
- Ensure all transactions are accurately done, recorded, and properly filed (manually/computerized.
- Answering member’s queries, advising them on their loan eligibility and resolving any issue related to their accounts
- Prepare and analyze on regular basis the SACCO’s plans, and budgetary estimates and provide explanations on variances
- Reconciling the bank accounts
- Processing of loans and ensuring they are appraised as the per credit policy
- Preparation and presentation of annual revenue, capital budget and credit report
- Review and implementation of Society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- Degree in Bcom or Business Administration.
- CPA Part II will be given preference.
- Experience of a Minimum of Three years
- Accounting Software –Navision is an added advantage
- Computer literate with working knowledge of Ms-Office.
- High level of integrity
How to Apply:
Kindly send your CV to computypesacco@sheerlogicltd.com by 4th June 2022. Please indicate the job title “Assistant Sacco Accountant” on your application. (Don’t attach other documents- in case you are shortlisted you will bring your original certificates). Only qualified candidates will be called for interviews. Attach your CV only.
