ASSISTANT FINANCE MANAGER

Location; Nairobi

Job purpose

The ideal candidate will ensure the finances of the company are managed efficiently and properly, in accordance with the highest standards of good practices within the country and complying with all financial and statutory requirements.

Main Duties

Provide timely and accurate financial information, analysis, and insight across the company, including income, expenditure, balance sheet, cash flow, and budget holder information.

Ensure proper recording of, and accounting for, income and expenditure in compliance with company accounting policies and other regulations and statutory requirements.

Review, development, and provision of global financial management information, analysis, processes, and systems

Act as a strategic financial adviser to the Leadership and Senior Management Team, providing sound advice, guidance, and information on organizational performance, risks and opportunities.

Take overall responsibility for the preparation of management reporting, annual accounts and audit matters to ensure compliance with statutory requirements, reporting, and governance structures.

Manage the annual closing of accounts, year-end audit process and preparation of the statutory financial statements for the group including managing the relationship with company external auditors.

Work in partnership with the Senior Management Team to ensure effective income tracking and cost management, cost recovery, and return on investment.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3-5 years of experience in Big Four firms is a Must

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related field.

Should be a CPA-K

Familiar with Kenyan tax acts and international accounting standards, together with financial management and the ability to provide proper improving suggestions

Ability to manage 3-5 people finance team and be responsible for checking the accuracy of output, such as VAT and PAYE declaration

Knowledgeable and experienced in Tax matters in Kenya

The ability to speak Chinese is an added advantage

How to Apply

To apply use the link below before 24th May 2022

http://career.reedsafricaconsult.com/html/?p=job_details&JobID=72