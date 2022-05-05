Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





POSITION: DEPUTY FINANCE OFFICER GRADE 14 – REF: JOOUST/FIN/DFO/5/22

Job Responsibilities and Roles

The Deputy Finance Officer shall Deputize the Chief Finance Officer on administrative responsibilities and coordinate the preparation of comprehensive financial statements, monitor the budget and the department operations to ensure compliance with the accounting standards and the relevant regulatory framework. Specifically, The Deputy Finance Officer shall be responsible for the following:

Develop annual budgets for the institution to assist the university management team in the proper management of resources.

Allocate duties to the finance staff and supervise them to ensure quality service delivery to the students, staff, and other authorized guests who may require finance services.

Mentored and supervised staff in the department to ensure quality service delivery in the department.

Provide management advice on the final financial statements before being submitted to the auditors for examination on their status in regard to true and fair representation of the university.

Provide advice to the institution on financial matters for example financial status, source of funds, donors, and how to allocate funds to various projects that are viable to the university.

Control the financial resources Ensure compliance with the statutory requirement by meeting all financial obligations for example timely payment of tasks, KRA filing returns, and other statutory deductions.

Ensure the comprehensive finance statements are periodically prepared as per the required financial reporting standards.

Organize staff training and development programs to ensure continuous development of staff for better services in the department.

Monitor the university expenditure to ensure university budgetary control is strictly adhered to for proper utilization of the university resources.

Prepare management and statutory reports and publications of the same for submission to the public.

Supervise monthly payroll management to ensure timely payment of salaries and wages to all employees and casual workers in the university.to ensure optimal utilization of financial resources through proper allocation of funds to various departments in the institution.

Work with the Chief finance officer in the consolidation of the budget for the entire university in compliance with the financial standards and regulatory framework b) Participate in the preparation of comprehensive financial statements for publication and presentation to the relevant regulatory bodies to show the status of the university.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in Finance or Accounting or its equivalent

Bachelor’s degree in accounting or equivalent

CPA (K)or ACCA(UK) or CIMA(UK) or equivalent

At least twelve (12) years of relevant experience in financial management.

Three (3) years experience at the level of Senior Accountant Grade 13 in a public university or equivalent Institution

Must possess working knowledge of computerized financial management systems e.g., ACCPAC, Sage, Pastel, Great Plains Microsoft Dynamics

Must be a member of an accounting professional body recognized by the prevailing Accountants Act of at least three (3) years in good standing since registration.

Knowledge and practical experience in use of ERP Systems desirable

Terms of Service

Successful candidates will be employed on Permanent and Pensionable Terms EXCEPT for the position of Chief Finance Officer and Chief Internal Auditor which shall be on a five (5)-year Contract Terms renewable based on satisfactory performance.

How to apply

Candidates are advised to visit the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology website www.jooust.ac.ke for the positions advertised.

Candidates who satisfy the requirement stated above should forward their application both in soft and hard copy, quoting the reference number for the position applied for including up to date curriculum vitae, details of current remuneration, certified copies of academic and professional certificates, and testimonials as well as names and contacts ( including postal and email addresses, and daytime telephone numbers) of three referees to reach the under-mentioned So as to be received on or before 15th May 2022 by 5.00 pm.

Applicants should also meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Vice-Chancellor

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology

P.O. Box 210 – 40601, BONDO, Kenya

TEL. 057 – 2501804

Email – vc@jooust.ac.ke

Only successful candidates shall be contacted.