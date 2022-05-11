Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Iheoma Nnadi, former beauty queen and wife of footballer Emmanuel Emenike, has said that there are a lot of ass-shaking and sex adverts on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote;
“I don’t even find it amusing anymore, like what next? Do you know there is real life? Do you know what 5×65 is without struggling? But what’s next? Just feels played out. Se adverts trippled on here. It’s just not amusing.”
See her full post below…
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>