Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Ashley Graham posed nude less than four months after giving birth to twins.

Graham, 34, welcomed twin boys, named Roman and Malachi, with her husband, Justin Ervin, 35, back in January. The couple also has a 2-year-old son named Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020.

Shortly after welcoming her sons, the model stripped down and bared it all for a brand new Spanx campaign.

She also spoke about how much her body has changed following the birth of her sons.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she joked to People magazine while discussing the new Spanx campaign.

“I’m trying to remember – I’ve been modeling for so long – but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”

The ad campaign, which featured Graham naked and using the fabric from Spanx’s new pants to cover her assets, was shot in April and was the first shoot she’s done since giving birth.

She explained: “I’m taking it easy. I’m slowly getting back into work, and I’m picking and choosing very carefully. I don’t want to feel overwhelmed rushing back into work.”

She added: “My body has changed so much. I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”