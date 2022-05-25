Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification by two points on the final day of the season after their arch-rival Tottenham pipped them to the fourth spot.

Following reports that forwards Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are both out of contract this summer, the club is planning to start the new season with two strikers with Victor Osimhen on their radar.

According to Goal, Osimhen’s agent flew to London for talks with Arsenal about a potential transfer last week.

The north London club understands Napoli will only consider offers above the £65million that they played for the 23-year-old two years ago.

Osimhen finished this season with 28 goals in 62 appearances for Napoli since joining from Lille in 2020.