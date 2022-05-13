Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – Two men were caught on CCTV robbing a supermarket in Nairobi West while armed with a pistol.

The middle-aged men entered the supermarket while disguised as normal shoppers and accosted the cashier at gunpoint.

The terrified cashier complied with the thugs to save her life and gave them all the money.

They even stole coins.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.