Monday, May 23, 2022 – A lady has reached out to blogger Robert Alai and expressed fears over her life.

She told Alai that a businessman from Malindi is reportedly threatening to kill her after she turned down his advances.

He keeps stalking her at entertainment joints and sends her countless messages expressing his undying love for her.

The man is allegedly armed and has a habit of threatening ladies who refuse to date him.

She has tried to report the matter to the police but he is well connected to senior cops and so, no action can be taken against him.

This is what she wrote to Alai.

Below is a photo of the man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.