Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is expected to unveil his running mate to the public today.

This was revealed by his blogger Dennis Itumbi.

While revealing Ruto’s plans, Itumbi said Ruto is expected to reveal his running mate today, bringing to an end speculations on who will be picked by the UDA Party presidential candidate.

“DP William Ruto is expected to name and unveil his running mate, tomorrow (today), Saturday, 14th May 2022. It is so declassified!” read Itumbi’s Facebook post on Friday evening.

These reports immediately elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with one of Ruto’s close allies and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei hinting at who his boss will likely pick.

In an indirect Facebook post, Cherargei suggestively placed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki at the center of the debate, leaving Kenyans on whether the DP had settled on the soft-spoken legislator as his second in command.

“Prof. Kithure Kindiki. Senator Tharaka Nithi County. #makiwole #mtetezi Blessed night” read Cherargei’s post.

However, Cherargei’s post just remains speculative as Kenyans await to see the aspirant DP will finally settle on ahead of the August general polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST