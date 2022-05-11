Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – A video of some brainwashed congregants doing the unthinkable during a deliverance service has surfaced online.

They were ordered by their pastor to come with sticks to the service, which they used to beat up the devil.

In the video, the brainless congregants are seen busy beating up the devil while chanting prayers.

The pastor was also armed with a wooden club which he used to discipline the devil.

Watch this madness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.