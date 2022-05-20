Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – A video has emerged showing Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua receiving a poor reception in Embu County on Thursday.

Karua, who was named Azimio’s running mate on Monday, has in the past 3 days been camping in the Mt Kenya region, trying to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

But by the look of things, the Mt Kenya region seems to have rejected Karua if this video is anything to go by.

In the video, Karua, who was on top of her car, was seen waving at houses and trees when she traversed Embu County.

Residents seemed to be unbothered by her visit and they were seen carrying out their normal duties.

Embu has 309811 registered voters and going by the reception Karua received, it seems to be Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold.

Here is the video of Martha Karua waving at trees and houses in Embu County.

Hakuna mambo na edited clips. Kanyuambora, Embu, where this and the other video were recorded is UDA pic.twitter.com/QlWztUADjo — KickYahAss (@Mbithu_Ka) May 20, 2022

