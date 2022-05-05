Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – A notorious Kikuyu lady believed to be the leader of a gang that has been drugging men in popular clubs around Eldoret town has been nabbed.

She reportedly spiked a man’s drink and robbed him but on this particular day, luck was not on her side.

She was captured on CCTV executing the evil mission at an entertainment joint and cornered before she escaped.

This comes barely 24 hrs after a lady believed to be the leader of a gang that has been drugging men in clubs along Thika Road was arrested.

The suspect, identified as Ann Nyambura, is being held at Kasarani police station.

Watch her partner in crime who was nabbed in Eldoret.

