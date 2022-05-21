Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has threatened to fire top security bosses in Kirinyaga County for colluding with Deputy President William Ruto’s goons to disrupt Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua’s Azimio rallies in the county.

Speaking in Kirinyaga yesterday, Kibicho gave the area county commissioner one month to get rid of the hooligans, failure to which he will be fired.

The tough-talking PS, who accused Governor Anne Waiguru and MCA James Murango of hiring goons to heckle Azimio La Umoja running mate, Martha Karua, during her campaigns in the area, said Kirinyaga must be a model county when it comes to political tolerance.

“We cannot be silly and intolerant that people who come here to the campaign are met by hooligans and goons who cause havoc. County commissioners take note of these hooligans, and if they are seen in Kirinyaga in a month’s time, you will find other jobs,” Kibicho warned.

“We cannot have a Kirinyaga where there is no law and order. We cannot be examples of where hooligans come from. Plan your rallies and speak to the public, and if they agree with your agenda, they will choose you, if they don’t, they will not.”

Kibicho claimed that Governor Waiguru, in collaboration with MCA Murango, bought alcohol for the youth and instructed them to heckle Karua and disrupt Azimio campaigns in Mt. Kenya.

The PS directed the county commissioner to take action against the goons immediately, further cautioning politicians against being intolerant of their competitors.

