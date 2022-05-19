Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Anerlisa Muigai has broken silence after auctioneers stormed her residence in upmarket Nairobi on Wednesday with a court order, seeking to auction her property.

Taking to her Instagram stories a day after the dramatic raid, the flashy heiress revealed that well-known city shylock Dennis Mombo of Mwananchi Credit Limited has been giving her sleepless nights since 2018.

Trouble started after her ex-boyfriend Ben Kangangi reportedly conspired with Mombo to defraud her.

Kangangi convinced Anerlisa to take a loan of Ksh 19 Million on his behalf from the shylock after lying to her that he had secured a lucrative Government tender.

Anerlisa used her posh cars, including an Audi and Range Rover Vogue as security, only to find out later that Kangangi and Mombo were planning to defraud her.

Mombo sued her for defaulting the loan and she quickly took to social media and gave her side of the story, accusing him of being a conman.

Mombo took her to court after her social media post went viral and sued her for defamation, claiming that she had tainted the image of his company.

He won the case and was awarded Ksh 2.5 million in 2019.

However, Anerlisa did not pay him the money as ordered by the court and since then, he has been threatening her.

She accused Mombo of blackmailing her and alleged that he is only interested in damaging her reputation.

She further denied that she went to hide in Governor Joho’s house when the auctioneers stormed her residence.

She alleged that she was in Nakuru when the dramatic incident occurred.

Read her posts on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.