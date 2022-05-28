Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 28, 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has been forced to move out of her lavish home in Lavington, days after auctioneers came knocking.

She posted a photo of her empty house as she was vacating and said she will miss the beautiful house.

“I can’t believe I have to move out of my Nairobi house. I will surely miss you. Was such a beautiful home #Situations,” she wrote.

She further disclosed that she has sold her Range Rover Velar which she bought in 2019.

She warned the public that the high-end car has already found a buyer, adding that any car dealer pretending to sell it is a con.

“Also I thought I should mention… there are car dealers reselling my car. Be aware the car found a buyer. Parking is so empty,” she stated.

Auctioneers have been threatening Anerlisa since 2018 and recently, they stormed her residence while she was in Nakuru for work and attempted to repossess her car and household items.

However, they did not manage to get in.

According to reports, auctioneers showed up at Anerlisa’s home with cops to obtain her property over a debt amounting to millions of shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.