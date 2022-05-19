Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – There was drama at Anerlisa Muigai’s posh home in upmarket Nairobi after auctioneers and cops showed up to auction her property and attach it to the debt of Ksh 3.4 Million.

It is understood that the amount arose due to a decree by the high court over a defamation lawsuit brought against her by Mwananchi CEO Dennis Mombo back on October 26, 2020.

She was forced to go and hide at Governor Joho’s residence after she got wind the auctioneers were camping outside her residence.

Apparently, Anerlisa and Joho are neighbours.

The flamboyant heiress has taken to social media to fool her fans after reports of her being auctioned went viral.

She posted photos posing with a Bentley owned by Joho.

Fans called her out for faking life on social media and noted that Joho has previously been spotted with the high-end car.

”Hio gari ni ya Joho,” one of her followers commented.

”Stop fooling us. That machine belongs to Joho,” another one added.

Below are photos that she posted, a day after auctioneers showed up at her residence.

