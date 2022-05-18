Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai was forced to hide after auctioneers came knocking at her residence in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

According to well-placed sources, the flamboyant heiress went to hide at Joho’s house when the ruthless auctioneers stormed into her residence along Muringa Road in Kilimani.

Anerlisa has been playing cat and mouse games with a city auctioneer since 2018 over a Sh 19 Million loan that she had refused to pay.

She is said to have borrowed the money from the shylock on behalf of her ex-boyfriend Ben Kangangi, a controversial businessman.

She used her posh cars among them an Audi Q7 and a Range Rover Vogue as security when taking the loan.

When she defaulted the loan, the shylock tried to auction her posh cars.

However, his efforts were thwarted since Anerlisa’s mother Tabitha Karanja was in good books with senior DCI detectives who protected them.

However, Tabitha rattled the Government after failing to pay taxes, prompting detectives to cut ties with her.

This gave the shylock a golden opportunity to strike and recover his money.

Word has it that the popular heiress is struggling financially.

She is in huge debts and the lavish lifestyle she displays on social media is fake.

In April this year, the court also ordered her to pay her ex-boyfriend Ben Kangangi Ksh 2 Million as damages for defamation.

Kangangi had moved to court after she accused him of being a conman through a social media post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.