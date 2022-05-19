Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – Flamboyant Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has been forced to clear the air after she was accused of faking life on social media, following some photos she posted on her Instagram page, a day after auctioneers stormed her residence.

She posted photos posing with a Bentley to prove a point to rumormongers who were claiming that she had gone broke.

However, hawk-eyed Netizens noticed that Governor Joho, who happens to be her neighbor in upmarket Nairobi, had previously been spotted driving the same high-end car.

Word went round that she had borrowed the car to take photos.

The flashy heiress has admitted that the multi-million car doesn’t belong to her.

She claims that all her posts on social media are scheduled and further denied that she posted photos posing with the Bentley to prove a point after word got out that she was being auctioned.

She had reportedly taken the photos on Monday and had scheduled to post them on Thursday, adding that the post has nothing do with stories doing rounds on social media that she had been auctioned.

She further lashed out at bloggers who were claiming that she was faking life on social media.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.