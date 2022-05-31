Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A concerned Tik-Toker shared a video of an American citizen who was spotted loitering in the streets of Bukoto, Uganda while bleeding.

Blood was oozing from his head after being attacked by unknown people.

The Tik-Toker stopped his vehicle and asked him if he needed any help but he said he was okay.

Sharing the video online, the Tik-Toker wrote, “This man is walking all over Bukoto and he is hurt. Does anyone know him? He could have suffered memory loss or a Stroke. Reach out to his people if you know him,’’



